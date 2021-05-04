Tauchman will start in center field and bat leadoff in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

With the Giants placing Tommy La Stella (hamstring) on the injured list earlier in the day, Tauchman will get the first opportunity to step in as the team's new table setter against right-handed pitching. Since coming over from the Yankees in an April 27 trade, Tauchman has needed little time to cement himself as a regular in the lineup. He'll be picking up his fifth straight start Tuesday after going 5-for-16 with a home run, a double and five RBI in his first four games with San Francisco.