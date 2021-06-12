Yastrzemski (thumb) was activated from the injured list Saturday. He will play in right field and bat second in the first game of a doubleheader versus Washington.
Yastrzemski spent the minimum 10 days on the injured list while dealing with a sprained thumb. He was appointed the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader, but it's a given he'll remain on the roster going forward as a near-everyday option in right field.
More News
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Set to return Saturday•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Nearing return•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Lands on injured list•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Managing sprained thumb•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Exits with apparent hand issue•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Not starting Sunday•