Yastrzemski (thumb) was activated from the injured list Saturday. He will play in right field and bat second in the first game of a doubleheader versus Washington.

Yastrzemski spent the minimum 10 days on the injured list while dealing with a sprained thumb. He was appointed the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader, but it's a given he'll remain on the roster going forward as a near-everyday option in right field.