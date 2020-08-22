Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and a walk in Friday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Yastrzemski pushed his hitting streak to nine games and has produced three multi-hit performances in his last five contests, while notching five extra-base hits in that span as well. He is slashing .378/.439/.757 with a 1.196 OPS during that nine-game stretch.