Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Avoids injured list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Yastrzemski was diagnosed with a mild right calf strain following an MRI on Friday but will avoid the injured list for now, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The outfielder will merely be considered day-to-day for now, though it's not clear exactly when he's expected to return. Darin Ruf starts in right field Friday.
