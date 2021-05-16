Yastrzemski (side) is starting in right field and batting second Sunday at Pittsburgh, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.
The 30-year-old was withheld from Saturday's starting nine while dealing with some side soreness from a collision with the scoreboard Friday, but he'll rejoin the lineup for the series finale. Yastrzemski is 5-for-18 with three doubles, a triple, two RBI and a run over his past five games.
