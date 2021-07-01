Yastrzemski (shin) is starting in right field and batting second Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Yastrzemski sat out Tuesday's game against the Dodgers after suffering a right shin bruise a day prior, but he'll rejoin the lineup following Wednesday's scheduled off day. The 30-year-old finished June 0-for-11 with five strikeouts over the past three contests, and he'll attempt to get back on track after posting a .958 OPS across his first 14 games of the month.