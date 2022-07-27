Yastrzemski (calf) is starting in center field and batting seventh Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Yastrzemski will return to the lineup after missing the last three games with a sore calf. The outfielder has gone 1-for-9 with a strikeout over four games since the All-Star break.
