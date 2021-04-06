Yastrzemski (hand) is starting in right field and batting second Tuesday against the Padres.
The 30-year-old was scratched from Monday's starting nine with soreness in his left hand, but it's no surprise to see him back a day later as he still delivered a solo homer as a pinch hitter. Yastrzemski is 2-for-14 with one home run, two runs, one walk and six strikeouts through four games this season.
