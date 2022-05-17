Yastrzemski went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly in Monday's 7-6 victory against the Rockies.

Yastrzemski drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to give San Francisco a two-run lead, but Colorado tied the score in the bottom of that frame. The outfielder then swatted a solo homer in the top of the ninth inning, and that held up as the winning run when Camilo Doval closed out the Rockies in the home half of the frame. Yastrzemski's long ball was just his third of the season after he left the yard a career-high 25 times in 2021.