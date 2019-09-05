Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Big night from leadoff spot
Yastrzemski went 2-for-5 with a walk, a double and a home run in Wednesday's 9-8 win over St. Louis.
Yastrzemski's surprising rookie season continues with his 19th long ball through 86 games. The 28-year-old has also settled into the leadoff role nicely, slashing .290/.343/.645 with six homers over 14 games since being placed atop the order. With more than half a season of success under his belt, Yaz has done enough to gain the trust of fantasy owners in most formats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start