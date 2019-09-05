Yastrzemski went 2-for-5 with a walk, a double and a home run in Wednesday's 9-8 win over St. Louis.

Yastrzemski's surprising rookie season continues with his 19th long ball through 86 games. The 28-year-old has also settled into the leadoff role nicely, slashing .290/.343/.645 with six homers over 14 games since being placed atop the order. With more than half a season of success under his belt, Yaz has done enough to gain the trust of fantasy owners in most formats.

