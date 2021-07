Yastrzemski went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run, a walk and two strikeouts in a 6-5 win over Arizona on Saturday.

Yastrzemski opened the scoring with his two-run homer off Arizona starter Jake Faria in the third and later walked and scored the game-tying run in the eighth. He's gone 4-for-12 with two home runs in the first three games of the weekend series with Arizona.