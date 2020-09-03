Yastrzemski went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and one additional RBI during Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Rockies.

The 30-year-old started the scoring with a solo homer during the first inning, and he also brought home another run on his third-inning single. Yastrzemski has a .298/.411/.603 slash line with eight homers, 32 runs, 27 RBI and two stolen bases in 38 games.