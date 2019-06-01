Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 9-6 loss to Baltimore.

It was a big day for the rookie, who not only moved back up in the order (batted in the bottom third Thursday), but also cracked his first big-league homer. Yastrzemski is slashing .273/.360/.545 through 25 plate appearances while serving as the Giants' primary left fielder.