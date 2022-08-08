Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Athletics.

Yastrzemski had gone 15 contests since his last homer or multi-hit effort. He ended both droughts Sunday, taking A's starter Adrian Martinez deep in the third inning before tacking on another long ball against reliever Austin Pruitt in the eighth. Prior to the All-Star break, Yastrzemski was seeing close to an everyday role, but he's slipped into a platoon role again amid his slump. The outfielder is slashing .225/.319/.402 with 11 homers, 41 RBI, 46 runs scored and three stolen bases through 360 plate appearances. He should continue to play versus most right-handed pitchers, though the Giants' lefty-heavy outfield means he'll also draw in versus the occasional southpaw.