Yastrzemski went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Brewers.
The long ball was his first in 11 games since he returned from a hamstring injury. Yastrzemski is riding a six-game hitting streak, going 8-for-22 (.364) with three extra-base hits in that span. The outfielder is slashing .265/.315/.463 with six homers, 15 RBI, 23 runs scored and nine doubles over 36 contests while seeing a near-everyday role in center field lately with the Giants facing a run of eight right-handed pitchers in a row.
More News
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Posts three-hit effort•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Sits against lefty•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Returns from 10-day IL•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Feels ready to return•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Making steady progress•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Dealing with mild hamstring strain•