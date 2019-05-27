Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Collects first MLB hits
Yastrzemski started in left field and went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Yastrzemski notched his first major-league hit in his first at-bat Sunday, tacking on two more for good measure. The 28-year-old replaced Mac Williamson on the big-league roster, and apparently has also taken his spot as the Giants' left fielder against righties. Yaz slashed .316/.414/.676 with 12 homers in just 40 games with Triple-A Sacramento, but he never hit more than 13 homers in a single season prior to 2019, so there may not be big fantasy upside here unless the 28-year-old rookie has made a drastic adjustment in his approach.
