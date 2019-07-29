Yastrzemski went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in a victory over the Padres on Sunday.

Yastrzemski put the Giants on the board in the second inning, doubling to deep right field to plate a pair of runs. He pounded another double in the fourth and singled leading off the sixth and eighth innings to register the second four-hit game of his career. The rookie has gone 6-for-8 with three doubles over his last two games to lift his slash line to .275/.322/.505 on the season.