Yastrzemski went 2-for-5 with a grand slam in Tuesday's victory over the Diamondbacks.
Yastrzemski came to the plate with the bases loaded and the Giants down by three runs in the eighth inning Tuesday. He turned around the game with one swing, drilling a long ball to right field to provide the winning margin and hand Arizona its 21st straight road loss. The round tripper was Yastrzemski's first since May 17, a span of 18 games.
More News
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Not starting nightcap•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Activated, starting Game 1•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Set to return Saturday•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Nearing return•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Lands on injured list•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Managing sprained thumb•