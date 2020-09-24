Yastrzemski (calf) is available Thursday as a pinch hitter and could start one of the games in Friday's doubleheader against the Padres, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It was reported that there was a chance he could appear off the bench Wednesday, but that didn't happen. He was on the field running the bases and doing agility drills before Thursday's game. The fact that he could return to the starting lineup during Friday's twin bill is a good omen with regards to his availability this weekend.