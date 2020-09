Yastrzemski (calf) is feeling better and is in contention to start Tuesday against Colorado, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Yastrzemski has missed four straight games with a mild right calf strain. He threw and hit off a tee Monday and is closing in a return, though it's not yet guaranteed that he'll be back Tuesday. His return would be a big boost to the Giants, who sit just a game out of the playoffs.