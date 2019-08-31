Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three runs scored in Friday's 8-3 win over the Padres.

Yastrzemski first scored in the opening frame on a two-run homer by Brandon Belt before adding a solo shot of his own in the fifth inning. Yastrzemski's third run of the night came on a seventh-inning single by Evan Longoria. The 29-year-old had been held hitless in his last 20 at-bats before Friday's contest, battling a hand injury in that span. He is hitting .267/.321/.534 with 18 homers, 48 RBI and 50 runs scored in 81 games.