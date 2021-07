Yastrzemski went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a 5-3 loss to Arizona on Thursday.

Yastrzemski opened the scoring with his first inning home run and walked in the eighth for his first times on base in nearly a week. Despite a low .224 average, Yastrzemski sports an above average .804 OPS thanks to 64% of his hits going for extra bases.