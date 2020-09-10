Yastrzemski went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and another RBI during Wednesday's rout of the Mariners.
Yastrzemski got the scoring started with a 402-foot, three-run homer off Nick Margevicius in the third inning. He also singled and scored in the sixth. It was Yastrzemski's eighth home run this season while down 0-2 on the count and his ninth overall. Across 44 games, he's batting .297 and leads the Giants with 31 RBI and a .402 on-base percentage.
More News
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Blasts eighth homer•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Notches steal Sunday•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Another multi-hit performance•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Keeps mashing•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Hitting streak reaches seven games•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Slugs sixth homer•