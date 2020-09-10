Yastrzemski went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and another RBI during Wednesday's rout of the Mariners.

Yastrzemski got the scoring started with a 402-foot, three-run homer off Nick Margevicius in the third inning. He also singled and scored in the sixth. It was Yastrzemski's eighth home run this season while down 0-2 on the count and his ninth overall. Across 44 games, he's batting .297 and leads the Giants with 31 RBI and a .402 on-base percentage.