Yastrzemski went 2-for-3 with a double, three walks and three runs Tuesday in the Giants' 13-12 win over the Mets.

Yastrzemski's two-out walk in the ninth inning helped keep the Giants alive before he scored the game-tying run on Joc Pederson's base hit. The outfielder will head into Wednesday's series finale riding an eight-game hitting streak during which he's slashed .462/.545/.808.