Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs, a walk and four RBI in Friday's 7-2 win over St. Louis.

Yastrzemski accounted for the first run of the game with a fourth-inning solo homer to right field. He broke things open for the Giants in the seventh, slugging a three-run shot that expanded their lead to six runs. Through 11 games in July, he is slashing .325/.404/.650 with four homers and 11 runs batted in.