Yastrzemski's absence from the lineup Saturday against the Pirates is due to side soreness, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Yastrzemski suffered the injury when he crashed into the scoreboard during Friday's contest. He's not expected to miss an extended period. Darin Ruf will be the right fielder in his absence Saturday.
More News
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Not in lineup•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Friday return possible•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Shifts to injured list•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: MRI shows very mild strain•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Not in Monday's lineup•