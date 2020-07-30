Yastrzemski went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Padres.

Yastrzemski needed a bit of help in his first homer of the game, as the ball bounced before splashing into McCovey Cove. Such wasn't the case with his second long ball of the night -- he blasted a bomb straight into the Bay and lifted the Giants to the win, as that was the walkoff hit in the bottom of the ninth. Yastrzemski is enjoying a hot start to the season, producing multi-hit performances in four of his first six contests and hitting .409 with a 1.273 OPS in his first 26 plate appearances.