Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Doubles and scores
Yastrzemski went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Rockies.
Yastrzemski continues to stroke the ball with authority of late, tallying his fifth extra-base hit over the last eight games after recording just four over his previous 21 contests. The pursuit of power has caused the 28-year-old's batting average to suffer a bit (.240 through 96 at-bats), keeping him out of the mixed-league conversation. Yaz continues to see regular playing time in left field against righties, but the seasoned rookie could see his role take a hit when Steven Duggar (back) returns from the injured list shortly.
