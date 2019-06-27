Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Doubles, scores
Yastrzemski went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Rockies.
Yastrzemski continues to connect with authority of late, tallying his fifth extra-base hit over the last eight games after recording just four over his previous 21 contests. The pursuit of power has caused the 28-year-old's batting average to suffer a bit (.240 through 96 at-bats), keeping him out of the mixed-league fantasy conversation. Yaz continues to see regular playing time in left field against righties, but the seasoned rookie could see his role take a hit when Steven Duggar (back) returns from the injured list shortly.
More News
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Homer binge continues•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Goes deep in second straight game•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Swats third homer•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Late addition to lineup•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Out versus southpaw•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Sits again Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal