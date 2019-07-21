Yastrzemski went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Mets.

Yastrzemski's clocked a walkoff homer in the 12th inning Sunday. The 28-year-old rookie is up to nine long balls and 27 RBI with a .803 OPS in his first 176 career plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories