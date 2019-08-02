Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Drives in run Thursday
Yastrzemski went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Thursday's 10-2 loss to the Phillies.
Yastrzemski stayed hot with a pair of hits after tallying eight over his final four games in July. The 28-year-old upped his slash line to .277/.324/.492 with nine homers and 32 RBI through 57 games. Yaz continues to bat second against righties for the Giants and is currently unchallenged for playing time in left field.
More News
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Collects four hits in win•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: On base three times in loss•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Out against southpaw•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Drills walkoff shot•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Stays hot with seventh homer•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Four hits in twin bill•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal