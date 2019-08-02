Yastrzemski went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Thursday's 10-2 loss to the Phillies.

Yastrzemski stayed hot with a pair of hits after tallying eight over his final four games in July. The 28-year-old upped his slash line to .277/.324/.492 with nine homers and 32 RBI through 57 games. Yaz continues to bat second against righties for the Giants and is currently unchallenged for playing time in left field.

