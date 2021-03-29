site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Exits after pitch hits hand
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Yastrzemski left Monday's game against Oakland after a pitch hit his hand, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Yastrzemski left for the team's facility in Scottsdale for further examination. The severity of the injury should become clear once the results of his tests are known.
