Yastrzemski was removed from Tuesday's game against the Angels with an apparent right hand injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 30-year-old suffered the injury when attempting a leaping catch at the wall in right field, and his gloved right hand collided with the brick wall above the padding. Yastrzemski initially remained in the contest but was seen shaking out his hand before being removed. He'll have Wednesday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing more time.