Yastrzemski exited Sunday's game against the Padres in the bottom of the eighth inning due to an apparent leg injury, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Yastrzemski remained in the game after crashing into the wall earlier Sunday, but he limped off the field after making a diving attempt in center field in the bottom of the eighth. He went 2-for-4 with an RBI prior to his departure, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for Monday's series opener in Houston.