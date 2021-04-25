Yastrzemski left Sunday's win over the Marlins in the top of the seventh inning with left oblique tightness, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Yastrzemski went 1-for-2 with a double, one run, one walk and a strikeout prior to his departure Sunday, but Alex Dickerson replaced him in the outfield to begin the seventh inning. It's not yet clear whether the 30-year-old will miss additional time as a result of the injury.