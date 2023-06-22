Yastrzemski was pulled from Wednesday's game against the Padres with an apparent leg injury, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Yastrzemski appeared to tweak something in his leg while running from first base to third during the fifth inning and had to leave the game. The Giants will take a look at Yastrzemski and provide more details in the near future, but the 32-year-old outfielder should be considered day-to-day until then.