Yastrzemski was removed from Thursday's game against the Mariners with right calf tightness, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It's unclear how Yastrzemski sustained the injury, but he was replaced defensively in the top of the fourth inning. The severity of the injury isn't yet known, but any absence would be a major blow for the Giants and for fantasy managers given his dominance at the plate in 2020. Austin Slater and Luis Alexander Basabe could see increased work if Yastrzemski misses time.