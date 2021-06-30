Yastrzemski (shin) is expected to rejoin the Giants lineup in Thursday's series opener in Arizona, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Yastrzemski sustained a bruised right shin in Monday's loss to the Dodgers that left him unavailable for Tuesday's series finale, but he looks like he'll be ready to play coming out of Wednesday's off day. The 30-year-old's expected return is welcome news after the Giants lost another outfielder (Mike Tauchman) to a knee injury in Tuesday's 3-1 loss.