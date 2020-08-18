Yastrzemski went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Monday's loss to the Angels.
Yastrzemski has been the Giants' most productive bat by a wide margin and he has notched five straight games with at least one hit for the second time in the current campaign. Yastrzemski is hitting .259 with a .929 OPS, three homers and 15 RBI in 58 at-bats this month.
