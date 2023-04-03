Yastrzemski went 2-for-3 with a double, a homer, two RBI and three runs scored along with two walks in Monday's victory over the White Sox.

A big game for Yastrzemski on a day where the Giants were able to put across a dozen runs against the ineffective White Sox pitching staff. His homer came in the fifth inning against Michael Kopech -- one of five homers Kopech allowed -- to extend the San Francisco lead to 6-0. That homer along with an RBI double give the outfielder three RBI over the first four games, and he's slashed .357/.438/.786 over those contests.