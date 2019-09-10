Yastrzemski went 0-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and a pair of runs scored in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Pirates.

Yastrzemski -- a power hitter with a .328 on-base percentage -- doesn't seem like the ideal leadoff hitter, but the outfielder certainly filled that role to a T in this contest. The 28-year-old rookie has seen a boost in runs scored (55) since being moved to the top of the order, but his true fantasy value resides in his ability to hit for power (19 homers through 91 games).