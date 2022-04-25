The Giants placed Yastrzemski (illness) on the COVID-19-related injured list Monday.
Yastrzemski was revealed to have tested positive for the virus shortly before Sunday's 12-3 win over the Nationals, and while he was out of the lineup for that game, the Giants waited a day before officially moving him off the active roster. San Francisco recalled utility man Luke Williams from Triple-A Sacramento to provide an extra bat off the bench while Yastrzemski recovers from the virus.
More News
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Cranks first homer•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Not starting Sunday•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Starting Saturday•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Could return over weekend•