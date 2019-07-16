Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Four hits in twin bill
Yastrzemski went 4-for-10 with a home run, a double, four runs and three RBI while starting in both ends of Monday's doubleheader with the Rockies.
All of Yastrzemski's offensive production came in the first game, when the Giants rolled to a 19-2 win. The big performance was a much-needed one for Yastrzemski, who had gone 1-for-16 over the previous six contests and was beginning to lose time to Austin Slater. Yastrzemski was aided by Slater's recent battle with an illness, but there likely won't be room for both outfielders in the everyday lineup now that Slater is healthy again.
