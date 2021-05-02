Manager Gabe Kapler said Yastrzemski (oblique) could return from the 10-day injured list as early as Friday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 30-year-old is first eligible to be activated Friday, so it appears he's expected to spend the 10-day minimum on the shelf. Yastrzemski was expected to miss five or six games after being diagnosed with a mild oblique strain, but the Giants opted to provide some extra recovery time and move him to the injured list.