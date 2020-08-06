Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The Giants are facing off against a southpaw starter (Kyle Freeland) and are wrapping up their series in Colorado with a day game after a night game, so manager Gabe Kapler decided it was an opportune time to give the lefty-hitting Yastrzemski his first day off of the season. Yastrzemski has been a surprise fantasy star early on in the campaign, slashing .304/.458/.630 with three home runs, 12 runs, seven RBI and a stolen base through 13 starts. Mauricio Dubon will man center field in place of Yastrzemski.