Yastrzemski went 3-for-4 with a double in Friday's 6-0 loss to Atlanta.

The 29-year-old did his job at the top of the order, but the rest of the Giants' lineup only managed one other hit. Yastrzemski is doing his Hall of Fame granddad proud in September, slashing .302/.380/.460 through 18 games with two homers, a steal, five RBI and 11 runs.

More News
Our Latest Stories