Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Goes deep in second straight game
Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs batted in and two runs scored in a loss to the Dodgers on Thursday.
Yastrzemski blasted a 398-foot two-run shot in the seventh inning and followed that up with a run-scoring single in the ninth. The homer was his second in as many days after hitting only two in his first 21 games. In 72 at-bats this season, the 28-year-old rookie is slashing .264/.325/.472 with four home runs, 11 RBI and a problematic 22 strikeouts.
