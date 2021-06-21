Yastrzemski went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two total runs scored in Sunday's 11-2 win over Philadelphia.

In his last six games, Yastrzemski has gone 8-for-24 (.333) with three homers, 11 RBI and eight runs scored. It appears the outfielder may be breaking out of his season-long slump. The 30-year-old has a .232/.339/.479 slash line, nine homers, 26 RBI and 33 runs scored across 225 plate appearances overall.