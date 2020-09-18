Yastrzemski (calf) will undergo an MRI on Friday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Yastrzemski left Thursday's matchup with Seattle due to right calf tightness, and the severity of the injury remains unknown. Expect details of the injury to emerge after further testing.
