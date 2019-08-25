Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Headed for X-rays
Yastrzemski is headed for X-rays on his hand after being struck by a pitch during Sunday's game against the Athletics, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Skipper Bruce Bochy stated after the contest that Yastrzemski is dealing with a bruise and that he's scheduled for X-rays. He'll be considered day-to-day until his test results come back.
